COVID-19 cases top 10,000 in Massachusetts; 38 more deaths reported

BOSTON (WPRI) — The Massachusetts Department of Health (DPH) reported Friday that another 1,436 COVID-19 cases have been identified in the state, bringing the total to 10,402 to date.

The DPH also announced another 38 deaths related to the virus for a total of 192. The men and women range in age from their 50s to their 100s and more than half had known preexisting conditions.

Breakdown of cases, deaths by county (Mass.gov) »

Nearly 63,000 residents have been tested so far, according to the DPH.

In his daily briefing on Friday, Gov. Charlie Baker said the state is hitting or exceeding its goal of testing 3,500 residents a day but still looking for opportunities to expand the testing capacity.

On Sunday, a new drive-through testing site for first responders will open in the parking lot of Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Baker announced, adding that it will have the capacity to conduct up to 200 tests per day.

The governor also announced the state is launching the COVID-19 Community Tracing Collaborative as part of its continued efforts to mitigate the spread of the virus.

Nearly 1,000 tracers will be deployed throughout the state to connect with confirmed COVID-19 patients and track everyone they’ve come into contact with.

“Enhanced contact tracing capability is another powerful tool for public health officials and health care providers in the battle against COVID-19,” Baker said. “Massachusetts is the only state in the nation implementing this type of programming, and this collaborative tracing initiative will break new ground as we work together to slow the spread of COVID-19.”

Baker said he hopes to have the program up and running by the end of the month. It will be run by the COVID-19 Response Command Center with support from the DPH and Executive Office of Health and Human Services (EOHHS).

For more information on COVID-19 in Massachusetts, visit Mass.gov, call 211 or text COVIDMA to 888-777 to receive text notifications.

