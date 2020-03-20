COVID-19 cases mostly females, 4 children and 7 hospitalized in RI

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A mix of data indicates a slight gap in gender in the total number of COVID-19 cases so far, and a low number of children and Rhode Islanders who have needed hospitalization.

Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo announced the state’s first confirmed case of the new coronavirus 20 days ago, as a Pawtucket educator in his 40’s was hospitalized and later said he nearly died.

R.I. Department of Health Director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott reported 10 new cases on Friday to bring the state’s total to 54.

Here’s what we know about the data behind the disease:

The Hospitalized

At least seven people with the disease have been hospitalized, representing about 13% of the cases.

The man in his 40’s who was the first reported case told the Wall Street Journal he was “one inch from death” when he was in the hospital. State officials have since said he has recovered and returned home.

Details about the conditions of the other six and whether they are still hospitalized have not been released.

More females than males have it in RI

Thirty of the state’s cases involve females; 24 males have tested positive for the virus.

In Friday’s White House briefing on the disease, President Donald Trump’s coronavirus response coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx revealed in Italy the mortality rate in males “seems to be twice” as bad in every age group compared to rates for females.

There have been no reported deaths so far in Rhode Island.

Majority over 40

More than half the state’s cases involve people over 40 and five are under 18-years old, including “one pediatric” case reported Friday.

On the other end of the age spectrum, seven are over 60-years old and four are between 71 and 80, according Department of Health spokesperson Joseph Wendelken.

Nine are between the ages of 41 and 50 and the most impacted age group so far is 51 to 60-year olds, with 12 cases.

Ten people are between 18 and 30 and seven are between 31 and 40.

Where they live in RI

After several requests, the Department of Health has released some location data for Rhode Island’s cases.

As of Thursday more than half are in Providence County where there are now 30 cases

The rest are spread evenly among the state’s other four counties. Washington and Newport counties have eight cases each while there is a total of eight in Bristol and Kent, which were both were said to have fewer than five.

The Department of Health has opted not to release the exact total per county if it is less than five, and is not releasing the towns and cities where the cases are located.

Several traveled before diagnosis

Rhode Islanders traveled to at least nine countries and three states prior to contracting the disease.

Italy is connected to the first two cases. Spain, France, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Germany, Estonia and Egypt are also on that map.

Egypt is the only one of those countries with fewer cases per million than the U.S.

Spain, France, the Netherlands, Germany and Estonia have much higher per million ratios while the UK’s ratio is similar to the U.S.

Rhode Islanders with the virus also reported traveling to Massachusetts, New Jersey and Utah — all with far more cases than Rhode Island.

At last check, 2,500 Rhode Islanders were instructed to self-quarantine due to direct contact with someone who had tested positive.

