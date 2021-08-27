COVID-19 cases increased by nearly 1,600 in Massachusetts

FILE – In this March 2, 2021, file photo, pharmacy technician Hollie Maloney loads a syringe with Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine at the Portland Expo in Portland, Maine. The U.S. gave full approval to Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)

BOSTON (AP) — The number of new cases of COVID-19 increased by nearly 1,600 Friday while the number of newly confirmed coronavirus deaths in Massachusetts rose by six.

The new numbers pushed the state’s confirmed COVID-19 death toll to 17,847 since the start of the pandemic, while its confirmed caseload since the pandemic’s start rose to nearly 704,000.

There were about 570 people reported hospitalized Friday because of confirmed cases of COVID-19, with about 150 in intensive care units.

The average age of those who’ve died from COVID-19 was 75.

More than 4.4 million people in Massachusetts have been fully immunized.