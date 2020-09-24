COVID-19 case data, protocols, updates for colleges and universities

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — School is back in session, and colleges and universities each have different plans in place for preventing the spread of COVID-19, responding to any positive cases, and keeping the campus community informed.

Below, 12 News has compiled the available resources from Southern New England schools including reopening plans, COVID-19 dashboards, and the latest updates from school officials:

Bridgewater State University

COVID-19 Safe Return: This page includes links to FAQs for students, resources for employees and resources for faculty/librarians.

COVID-19 Dashboard: The BSU COVID-19 Dashboard provides public health information of interest to the campus community. This dashboard data will be refreshed and published weekly on Thursday.

Brown University

Community Response to COVID-19: The latest updates on Brown’s COVID-19 planning and response.

COVID-19 Campus Activity Status: This page provides members of the Brown community with a guide for complying with current health protocols and required prevention measures while engaged in study, work and living at Brown.

COVID-19 Dashboard: With respect for individual privacy, this dashboard reports aggregate data and may be updated with new sources of data as they become available. The data in the dashboard is based on processed test results at any given time, and thus daily numbers may change.

Bryant University

Be Bryant Strong | COVID-19: Recent data on testing and what’s new on campus.

Community College of Rhode Island

COVID-19 Home: Includes links to resources for testing, plus the fall 2020 campus plan.

Johnson & Wales University

Coronavirus (COVID-19) News: Includes recent university updates and a link to JWU’s COVID-19 Conduct Protocol.

Providence College

Coronavirus Pandemic Response Information: This is Providence College’s page for information about the coronavirus pandemic, including fall semester 2020 instruction, on-campus housing, and other services. It also includes a COVID-19 data dashboard at the bottom of the page.

Fall 2020 Continuity and Reopening Planning: Regular communications and updates from college leadership that is relayed to students.

Rhode Island College

Reopening Plan | Fall 2020: This page contains key elements of RIC’s reopening plan, including campus updates and health and safety guidance.

COVID-19 Reporting: Notifications of confirmed COVID-19 cases within the campus community (e.g., faculty, staff and/or students, working, teaching, learning, residing or routinely engaging in activities like sports on campus), will be placed here. The college will not share information on non-confirmed cases. Information may be shared to the extent necessary to inform the campus while protecting the privacy of the impacted individual.

Rhode Island School of Design

Health and Self Care: RISD has implemented health and safety protocols in alignment with recommendations from the CDC and R.I. Department of Health, as well as expert consultants. The school says it will constantly be reevaluating its processes and policies as new information becomes available.

RISD COVID Testing Data: The COVID-19 dashboard below provides up-to-date statistics from ongoing campus testing. Updated daily Monday–Friday with laboratory-verified results, it offers the most accurate snapshot available of negative and positive COVID-19 tests and of the collective health of our community.

Roger Williams University

Reopening Roger – Plans, Resources and Announcements: This page includes links to testing data, health and safety protocols, messages from campus leaders, and more.

RWU COVID Testing Data: This dashboard provides up-to-date results from RWU’s Broad Institute testing partnership. The information is updated within a few hours of receiving the most recent day’s testing results (which is shown at the bottom of the dashboard). The timing of when the testing dashboard is updated varies based on two factors – whether testing was conducted the previous day, and the turnaround time for receiving test results ranging between 18 hours to 24 hours.

Salve Regina University

Back To Salve: Resources for returning to campus during the coronavirus pandemic.

Campus Status and Updates: This page contains the latest information, plus links to recent communications, a COVID-19 dashboard, and more.

COVID-19 Dashboard: Information on this page will be updated as results become available, typically by the end of each workday. The dashboard reflects tests conducted by Salve Regina through the Broad Institute in Cambridge, Mass.

UMass Dartmouth

Returning to Campus: This page includes updated policy information for the Fall 2020 semester, health and safety guidance, plus links to schedule testing and the university’s testing dashboard.

COVID-19 Dashboard: The data included here informs number of tests, cases and positivity rates for the university. This dashboard is updated whenever new test data becomes available.

University of Rhode Island

COVID-19 Response: This page includes recent updates for students, plus a link to URI’s COVID-19 Tracker.

COVID-19 Tracker: The information displayed is based on testing conducted by URI Health Services or by our contracted laboratory partners. The data represents all URI campuses. Data for the previous day are published every weekday before noon.

Wheaton College

Return to Campus Fall 2020 Plans: This page includes the current status at the university, updates, links to information about testing, and more.

COVID-19 Dashboard: Wheaton’s COVID-19 Dashboard is intended to summarize the current operations on campus and provide the community an overview of the many aspects of academic and campus life affected by the pandemic. This dashboard will be updated weekly on Monday afternoons, while the testing results page will be updated daily.

