PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Four more people in Rhode Island have died after contracting COVID-19, bringing the state’s death toll to 1,059 on Tuesday, according to the R.I. Department of Health.

The Health Department also reported 180 new positive cases in the state since health officials last provided an update Friday.

As of noon Tuesday, 73 COVID-19 patients were in the hospital, with five in the intensive care unit and three on ventilators.