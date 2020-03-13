Coronavirus: Your questions answered

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The recent flood of information regarding the coronavirus may have left you with some questions.
In the above video, Dr. Dani Hackner, Southcoast Health’s chief clinical officer, joins us live in studio to provide some answers in a special edition of Eyewitness News at 6:30.
Our conversation with Dr. Hackner then continued on the WPRI 12 Facebook page.
