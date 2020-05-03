Gov. Raimondo, RI health department to hold COVID-19 briefing at 1 p.m.

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Gov. Gina Raimondo and the R.I Department of Health plan to give their daily update on the coronavirus pandemic at 1 p.m. Sunday.

The briefing will air live on WPRI 12 and stream on wpri.com.

The latest update comes after Raimondo released new modeling on Saturday showing two new predictive models; one with a continuing plateau of hospitalizations, and one with a decline.

The new projections mark the first time the governor has offered an update to the state-based model since she initially unveiled it publicly on April 16. The initial version proved to be wildly inaccurate, projecting the state would need between 2,250 and 4,300 hospital beds between April 27 and May 3.

Raimondo has said she dislikes releasing such information because the virus has been difficult to predict, and the modeling can change so rapidly.

“This is highly imperfect,” Raimondo said. “The modeling is just one piece of the puzzle.”

Also on Saturday, Raimondo announced a new rental assistance program for low-income Rhode Islanders who have past-due rent.

Those who meet certain income eligibility limits based on where they live ($34,800 for a two-person household in Providence, for example) can apply for up to $5,000 to pay past due rent. The money cannot currently be used to pay future rent.

There were 17 new deaths of people with COVID-19 reported Saturday, for a new total of 296. More than 200 of the people who have died were nursing home residents.