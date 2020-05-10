Hospitalizations drop again Sunday; 4 new deaths reported

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Four new deaths of people with COVID-19 were reported in Rhode Island Sunday, bringing the state’s death toll to 422.

The number of people in the hospital also dropped again Sunday, to 283, according to data released by the R.I. Department of Health.

Of those who are hospitalized, 70 are in the ICU and and 52 are on a ventilator.

There were 285 new positive cases reported Sunday, the second day of Phase 1 after Gov. Gina Raimondo lifted the stay-at-home order on Saturday.

Retail stores were allowed to reopen in Phase 1, with very limited capacity for browsing in stores. Restaurants are expected be allowed to open for outdoor dining by the end of Phase 1, and new guidance for how and when that will start is expected next week.

State officials are closely watching the COVID-19 data for new cases and hospitalizations in order to determine when Phase 2 can start.

Raimondo did not hold her daily briefing Sunday, and is instead releasing a pre-taped Mother’s Day message at 1 p.m.

She and Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott urged Rhode Islanders not to try to visit their mothers in nursing homes or assisted living facilities on Sunday, where visitors are still banned. The limit on gatherings is still set at five people or fewer, so Raimondo reminded people not to have large family gatherings for the holiday.

Moving forward, the governor said she will no longer hold daily briefings on weekends. The Monday-Friday briefing will move to the Veterans Memorial Auditorium so that reporters can be distanced and ask questions in person again. The news briefings had been held remotely since mid-March.