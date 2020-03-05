Coronavirus scare leaves RI Blood Center in urgent need of donors

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Growing fears of the coronavirus are keeping healthy donors away, forcing the Rhode Island Blood Center (RIBC) to call upon the community to help strengthen the region’s blood supply.

In response to the virus, a few blood drives, hosted by schools, organizations and businesses, have been canceled, according to the R.I. Blood Center.

With 50% of the region’s blood donations coming from these drives, the blood donation center says this poses a significant threat. They are hoping to double the blood supply in the event that these cancellations continue.

“A resilient healthcare system is more important than ever, and we’re counting on everyone to help maintain that,” said Beau Tompkins, senior executive director of RIBC.

The blood supply must be consistently replenished because it is perishable. The blood donation center says donations are needed for childbirth complications, cancer treatments, trauma victims, disease, surgery and organ transplants, among other medical uses.

One in seven hospital admissions requires blood transfusions, nearly 250 donations needed daily to meet the needs that RIBC serves.

It takes only one hour to donate and the R.I. Blood Center emphasizes that safety precautions are being taken to prevent the spread of infectious diseases, including the coronavirus.

Those who have traveled to areas with coronavirus outbreaks or have come in contact with anyone with a confirmed case are encouraged to refrain from donating, along with anyone experiencing a cold, sore throat, respiratory infection or flu-like symptoms.

Coronavirus: Latest Headlines