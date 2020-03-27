Coronavirus pandemic causing uncertainty among pregnant women

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — The COVID-19 outbreak is forcing expectant mothers to rethink their birthing plans, and local moms like Jen Moore say they’re facing a lot of uncertainty.

Moore, of Warwick, is 31 weeks pregnant and says because of the pandemic, she knows this delivery will be much different than it was with her two other children.

“The last few appointments, I’ve actually been going by myself,” she said Friday. “The biggest thing for me is — fingers crossed — [my husband] will be able to be with me for my scheduled C-section in May.”

Moore’s husband and kids said they can’t wait to meet the little one, but the kids may have to wait at home. Due to the pandemic, Care New England has implemented restrictions on who can come along to appointments and even the birth:

No visitors are allowed for adult inpatients at Women & Infants and Kent Hospitals

Only one support person and one doula are allowed, if needed for obstetric patients

If a baby is in the NICU, patients will be allowed two support persons

“I just had an appointment this past Monday and then the day of my appointment, I had to come alone,” Moore added. “If anyone would come with me, they had to stay in the car.”

As it stands, her partner can come in, but she’s not sure if that will change.

While Moore knows it will be a big difference from having a full room like she had with her other births, she says she’s still trying to understand the safety precautions.

“We had the grandparents there, sister-in-law, brother-in-law, nephew, so it will be a big change from the other two,” Moore said. “But my biggest concern is just safety for myself, my husband and my newborn.”

But since everything is changing so rapidly, Moore says she’s staying positive and taking it day by day.

“We still have seven weeks. Who knows what can happen?” she said. “I am praying within seven weeks it’s kind of lifted a little bit, that’s my biggest concern, to have him there with me.”

