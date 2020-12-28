Coronavirus outbreak hits Barrington’s Atria Bay Spring Village

BARRINGTON, R.I. (WPRI) — The R.I. Department of Health is stepping up testing at an assisted living facility in Barrington after a serious coronavirus outbreak there.

Atria Bay Spring Village, owned by Atria Senior Living Inc., has had a total of 34 residents and seven staff members test positive as of Monday morning, according to Health Department spokesperson Joseph Wendelken. That’s up from fewer than 20 residents and fewer than five employees as of last Wednesday.

“This facility is experiencing a large outbreak,” Wendelken said in an email. “The majority of the cases at this time are residents. Some are in the memory care unit, but most are in the assisted living portion.”

In a statement, Atria said everyone at Bay Spring Village was tested on Christmas Eve, with 13 residents testing positive — down from 19 a week earlier — along with two employees.

“The residents are all currently in the community, where they are being cared for by designated caregivers who wear full PPE,” the company said. “The two most recently positive-testing employees were last in the community on Dec. 24, when they wore proper PPE while in the building.”

Wendelken said the Health Department has increased testing at Bay Spring Village to twice a week “to quickly identify additional cases,” and all residents and staff are being tested Monday. They will be tested again Thursday, Atria said.

Atria Senior Living, a privately held for-profit company based in Kentucky, owns more than 180 facilities nationwide that house over 20,000 residents, according to its website. The company owns three other Rhode Island facilities in East Greenwich, Lincoln and Portsmouth, as well as one in Fairhaven, Massachusetts.

The Health Department says at least 45 residents of Atria’s Rhode Island facilities tested positive in the two weeks ended Dec. 23, including at least 20 in Lincoln and at least 15 in Barrington. (Cases are reported in ranges for individual facilities.)

Among Rhode Island’s 39 licensed assisted living facilities, only two others — Chapel Hill Assisted Living in Cumberland and Smithfield Woods in Smithfield — had reported more cases over those two weeks than the two hard-hit Atria facilities.

“We are confident we are doing everything we can to protect our residents and staff in the face of an unprecedented public health situation including proactive testing, contact tracing, and infectious disease protocols that are continually being adapted as conditions evolve,” said Stephen Squatrito, Atria Senior Living’s regional vice president.

Ted Nesi (tnesi@wpri.com) is WPRI 12’s politics and business editor and a Target 12 investigative reporter. He is a weekly panelist on Newsmakers and hosts Executive Suite. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook