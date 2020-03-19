(NEXSTAR) — As the nation finds itself in the throes of a pandemic, Nexstar stations from around the country are providing updates each night at 9 p.m. with the latest coronavirus headlines
In our live digital show at 9 p.m. on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, we plan to have live reports from Providence, Rhode Island; Raleigh, North Carolina; Kansas City, Missouri; Denver, Colorado; and Los Angeles.
Coronavirus: Latest Headlines
- ‘Coronavirus: Facts Not Fear’ evening update
- Neighbors helping neighbors: ‘We all need each other right now’
- Zoo closed to the public turns to online education
- Business is booming at liquor stores as people prepare to hunker down
- In effort to keep everyone home, Raimondo orders insurers to cover all telehealth appointments