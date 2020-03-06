Coronavirus Concerns: Massachusetts reports 7 presumptive cases; St. Ray’s pulls out of playoffs

(WPRI) — The number of presumptive cases of Coronavirus in Massachusetts is on the rise. While the number of confirmed cases remains at one, the number of presumptive cases is now seven – up from two the day before, according to the Massachusetts Department of Health.

St. Ray’s Update

Due to concerns about the disease, Saint Raphael Academy announced Friday it’s voluntarily withdrawing from the Rhode Island Interscholastic League Division I girls basketball tournament game against Barrington High School, and the Division II quarterfinals boys ice hockey games against South Kingstown – both scheduled for this weekend.

In Rhode Island, there’s one confirmed case and one presumptive – both of which are tied to Saint Raphael Academy. In addition, one of the presumptive cases in Massachusetts is also connected to the school. All three people took the same school-sponsored trip to Italy in mid-February. Italy is one of the hot spots for coronavirus.

“This was an extremely difficult decision to make and not one that we took lightly,” according to Dan Richard, principal. “Taking into consideration the student-athletes and coaches involved was of paramount concern. We know how devastating this is to our athletes and coaches who have worked so hard to get to the playoffs. We decided it was the best thing to do for all parties involved.”

Richard said 130 students are currently on self-quarantine – which ends March 13. The school is expected to reopen March 16.

In both Massachusetts and Rhode Island, hundreds of people are subject to quarantine as part of efforts to control the spread of the disease.

