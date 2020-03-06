Coronavirus Concerns: Massachusetts reports 7 presumptive cases; St. Ray’s pulls out of playoffs

(WPRI) — The number of presumptive cases of Coronavirus in Massachusetts is on the rise. While the number of confirmed cases remains at one, the number of presumptive cases is now seven – up from two the day before, according to the Massachusetts Department of Health.
St. Ray’s Update
Due to concerns about the disease, Saint Raphael Academy announced Friday it’s voluntarily withdrawing from the Rhode Island Interscholastic League Division I girls basketball tournament game against Barrington High School, and the Division II quarterfinals boys ice hockey games against South Kingstown – both scheduled for this weekend.
In Rhode Island, there’s one confirmed case and one presumptive – both of which are tied to Saint Raphael Academy. In addition, one of the presumptive cases in Massachusetts is also connected to the school. All three people took the same school-sponsored trip to Italy in mid-February. Italy is one of the hot spots for coronavirus.
“This was an extremely difficult decision to make and not one that we took lightly,” according to Dan Richard, principal. “Taking into consideration the student-athletes and coaches involved was of paramount concern. We know how devastating this is to our athletes and coaches who have worked so hard to get to the playoffs. We decided it was the best thing to do for all parties involved.”
Richard said 130 students are currently on self-quarantine – which ends March 13. The school is expected to reopen March 16.
In both Massachusetts and Rhode Island, hundreds of people are subject to quarantine as part of efforts to control the spread of the disease.
*Here’s where we stand right now (March 6):
- Rhode Island announced two presumptive positive cases of the virus. The man in his 40s and a teenage girl both recently returned from a school trip to Italy. There are about 200 people still self-quarantining after having direct contact with an infected person.
- In Massachusetts, there has been one confirmed case of the virus and seven presumptive positive cases. More than 700 people were told to be quarantined and more than 400 of them have already completed the process.
- Eleven Americans have died from the virus, 10 who were from Washington state, and one was from California, according to the CDC.
- The World Health Organization has reported more than 95,000 coronavirus cases globally, including more than 3,000 deaths in China and more than 260 deaths outside of China.
- The CDC has reported 164 cases in the United States and has tested hundreds of people for the virus. The disease is reported in 19 states. Eighteen of the confirmed cases were spread from person-to-person.
*This information will be routinely updated with the latest from health officials.
*Here’s where we stand right now (March 6):
- Rhode Island announced two presumptive positive cases of the virus. The man in his 40s and a teenage girl both recently returned from a school trip to Italy. There are about 200 people still self-quarantining after having direct contact with an infected person.
- In Massachusetts, there has been one confirmed case of the virus and seven presumptive positive cases. More than 700 people were told to be quarantined and more than 400 of them have already completed the process.
- Eleven Americans have died from the virus, 10 who were from Washington state, and one was from California, according to the CDC.
- The World Health Organization has reported more than 95,000 coronavirus cases globally, including more than 3,000 deaths in China and more than 260 deaths outside of China.
- The CDC has reported 164 cases in the United States and has tested hundreds of people for the virus. The disease is reported in 19 states. Eighteen of the confirmed cases were spread from person-to-person.
*This information will be routinely updated with the latest from health officials.