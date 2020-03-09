Coronavirus Concerns: Visitation suspended at all Lifespan hospitals

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — It’s now been a week since the first presumptive positive cases of the novel coronavirus popped up in Rhode Island and while officials say the overall risk remains low, steps are being taken to prevent or limit its spread.

Lifespan put out a notice Monday afternoon that patient visitation has been suspended at all of its hospitals, effective immediately. No visitors will be allowed in the adult units at Lifespan facilities which include Rhode Island and The Miriam Hospitals.

Patients arriving at the ER will be limited to one accompanying adult, whose duration of stay will be minimized, according to Lifespan, while Bradley and Hasbro Children’s Hospitals will have modified policies to allow for the accompaniment of one parent and maternity services at Newport Hospital will allow for one birthing partner.

“We have decided after great deliberation to take this step in these highly unusual circumstances to protect our patients and our workforce,” Lifespan President and CEO Dr. Timothy Babineau said in a statement. “We understand this is a great hardship to both patients and families, but we know that older and sicker people are most vulnerable to this novel coronavirus, and after careful evaluation of the evolving risks of transmission, we felt it was the most prudent thing to do.”

Earlier on Monday, the Roger Williams University Emergency Response Team sent a notice to the campus community that 15 students and one faculty member have been asked to self-quarantine for two weeks out of an abundance of caution. The group attended a Conservative Political Action Conference late last month which has since been connected to a case of coronavirus.

The university said none of the RWU attendees have exhibited symptoms and there’s no concern of exposure on campus, stressing that there’s no need for those who’ve had contact with the attendees to quarantine.

The campus has undergone rigorous cleaning and sanitizing over the past six weeks, according to the university, and classes will resume as normal after spring break. Anyone with questions is asked to call RWU Health Services at (401) 254-3156.

In the meantime, Brown University has canceled all on-and off-campus events involving 100 people or more, excluding classes. The 20th Casey Shearer Memorial Lecture featuring President Bill Clinton originally scheduled for Thursday, March 19, will instead be held sometime in the fall.

Both Brown and the University of Rhode Island have suspended all international travel. Brown is also requiring anyone returning to the U.S. from affected areas to self-isolate away from campus for 14 symptom-free days.

All three universities emphasized there are no confirmed cases of coronavirus at their campuses.

The Smithfield Avenue Nursery School in Pawtucket remains closed after an employee tested positive for the virus. The case is currently considered “presumptive,” since the results have not yet been confirmed by the CDC.

Gov. Gina Raimondo and R.I. Department of Health Director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott have scheduled a 4:30 p.m. news conference to provide an update on the state’s coronavirus response. Eyewitness News plans to stream it live on WPRI.com and will have updates starting at 5 on WPRI 12.

Anyone who has questions regarding the virus can call the R.I. Department of Health at (401) 222-8022 or visit the department’s website.

Coronavirus: Latest Headlines