Coronavirus closes CVS store in Cranston

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — CVS Health was forced to close one of its local stores for nearly a full day after an employee tested positive for coronavirus, WPRI 12 has learned.

CVS spokesperson Mike DeAngelis confirmed the store at 681 Reservoir Ave. in Cranston was closed Saturday night after an employee tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

DeAngelis told WPRI 12 the store, usually a 24-hour location, was closed “to disinfect the premises following our established cleaning protocols and CDC guidelines.” It reopened on Sunday evening.

DeAngelis declined to reveal whether the employee worked in the pharmacy or the front of store.

“Due to medical privacy rules, we cannot disclose the employee’s position, gender or other identifying information,” he said.

“The employee and any co-workers exposed to the employee have been placed under quarantine consistent with CDC guidelines and will be on paid leave,” he added.

The R.I. Department of Health was alerted to the situation, according to DeAngelis. “We have not been given any indication from health officials that any customers were at risk,” he said.

According to Gov. Gina Raimondo, 83 Rhode Islanders had tested positive for COVID-19 as of Sunday afternoon.

