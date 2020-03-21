Live Now
Watch Eyewitness News at 6:00
Closings & Delays
There are currently 41 active closings. Click for more details.
Coronavirus Concerns Complete Coverage on WPRI.com

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE // RI Hotline: (401) 222-8022 | RI Health Dept.| MA 211 | MA Health Dept. | RI Labor Dept. | Track Cases | CDC | Out of work? What You’re Eligible For | Community Focus | Grab-Go Lunch Locations | WATCH DAILY / CORONAVIRUS: Facts Not Fear 11:30 AM, 3 & 9 PM on WPRI.com

Coronavirus cases growing in Bristol County

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — Mayor Jon Mitchell on Saturday confirmed New Bedford’s first case of the coronavirus.

The mayor said the presumptive positive test result came back for in an individual who is now self-quarantining.

Fall River also announced on Saturday its first presumptive case of COVID-19.

In a news release, the city said the resident is now isolated and all those potentially exposed have been contacted and are in quarantine.

The number of presumptive and confirmed cases in Bristol County stands at 14.

Coronavirus: Coverage and Resources

Latest Headlines | Charts: RI Tests, Quarantines, Jobless Claims | Community Focus | Tracking: Maps & Timeline | Event Cancellations | School Closings | Colleges & Universities | CDC Resources | RI Health Department | MA Health Department

RI Coronavirus Hotline: (401) 222-8022 | Work-Related Questions: (401) 462-2020 | Mental Health Assistance: (401) 414-5465

Coronavirus: Latest Headlines

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Rhode Show Local Community Corner

More The Rhode Show

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour
Live Cams on WPRI.com