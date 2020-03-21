Coronavirus cases growing in Bristol County

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — Mayor Jon Mitchell on Saturday confirmed New Bedford’s first case of the coronavirus.

The mayor said the presumptive positive test result came back for in an individual who is now self-quarantining.

Fall River also announced on Saturday its first presumptive case of COVID-19.

In a news release, the city said the resident is now isolated and all those potentially exposed have been contacted and are in quarantine.

The number of presumptive and confirmed cases in Bristol County stands at 14.

