Contracting business on donating pandemic supplies: ‘It is our civic duty’

WEST GREENWICH, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Philip Barber, chief operating officer of L&B Remodeling, said donating supplies to those on the front-lines of the coronavirus pandemic is something he will never forget.

“Definitely military-grade, tents, they had some plastic windows – everything looked like it was under some negative pressure to suck the air out like a filtration system, a little bit like out of a movie,” Barber recalled.

Barber said because L&B, a family-run contracting business, is closed due to the pandemic, he decided to bring their stock of personal protective equipment to the Rhode Island Department of Medical Assistance Team’s donation site in West Greenwich.

He hopes the hundreds of gloves, masks and protective suits he dropped off will be put to good use by healthcare workers and first responders. He’s also encouraging other local businesses will follow suit.

“They need to protect themselves because if they get sick, people won’t be taken care of properly,” Barber said. “They are reusing masks and protective equipment, they should have a safe, clean environment to help people with.”

“I think it’s our civic duty in a crisis to come out and do what we can,” he added. “I don’t think me sitting at home is good for anybody when we could be out helping people.”

Barber said L&B will be donating more protective equipment in the coming weeks as they restock their warehouse.

