New 'Turnaround Plan' aims to drastically improve Providence schools under state control
Connecticut governor open to idea of regional quarantine for visitors

Coronavirus

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

AP Photo/Jessica Hill

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont says he’s open to working with neighboring states to have visitors from other states with a high rate of COVID-19 infections self-quarantine for two weeks.

He noted Monday that Connecticut cannot take its current low infection and hospitalization rates for granted.

Lamont said Connecticut, New York and New Jersey are expected to release details soon about a potential partnership. Each state may require people from high-COVID states to prove they’ve tested negative in the recent past, or else self-quarantine.

Meanwhile, a New Haven bar that had 1,000 patrons on Saturday has been ordered closed.

Live Cams on WPRI.com