Connecticut governor announces state’s 1st coronavirus death

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut officials on Wednesday announced the state’s first death of a coronavirus patient.
Gov. Ned Lamont said the patient, a man in his 80s, had recently been admitted to Danbury Hospital.
He had been a resident of an assisted living facility in Ridgefield.
Connecticut officials have reported a total of 68 cases of the virus statewide.
