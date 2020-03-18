Breaking News
Connecticut governor announces state's 1st coronavirus death
by: The Associated Press

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut officials on Wednesday announced the state’s first death of a coronavirus patient.

Gov. Ned Lamont said the patient, a man in his 80s, had recently been admitted to Danbury Hospital.

He had been a resident of an assisted living facility in Ridgefield.

Connecticut officials have reported a total of 68 cases of the virus statewide.

