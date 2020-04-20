Compliance ‘terrific’ for RI face-covering order

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Gov. Gina Raimondo’s executive order requiring Rhode Island employees to wear masks at businesses went into effect on Saturday.

In her briefing on Sunday, Raimondo said that the U.S. Department of Business Regulations (DBR) did spot checks at around 200 businesses Saturday and for the most part, “compliance was terrific” for both employers and customers.

During a follow-up call with reporters, Raimondo clarified she did not know how many of those businesses, if any, were not in compliance.

She said while many customers and employees had masks on inside businesses, the DBR inspectors found customers going to drive through windows were not wearing masks in their cars.

“To be crystal clear, every Rhode Islander is ordered to wear a cloth face covering, covering your nose and mouth every time you’re in any retail operation,” Raimondo said. “What I haven’t said, yet, is that the stores can throw you out if you’re a customer who doesn’t have a mask on.”

There are some exceptions, including children under two-years-old do not have to wear one, or if the cloth covering will put your health at risk.

“See how it covers my nose, covers my mouth? As the governor said, I wear this mask to protect you from me. Because here’s the problem. Sometimes people are carrying the COVID-19 virus, and we don’t have symptoms,” Dr. James McDonald of the Rhode Island Department of Health said. “So when you don’t know what you don’t know, you might hurt people.”

East Providence Mayor Bob DaSilva signed an executive order requiring those who don’t meet the expectations to wear a mask, and if they don’t, businesses can turn them away.

In Massachusetts, some communities, like Westport, have their own rulings but wearing masks statewide is currently just an advisory.

The Rhode Island Department of Health says in addition to wearing a cloth mask you should continue to practice these methods to protect yourself: