Q&A: Would a four-day work week succeed in the US?

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – A recent study out of Iceland found a four-day work week improved workers’ wellbeing and didn’t impact employee productivity. But would it work here in the U.S.?

Roger Achille, a professor at Johnson and Wales College of Business, said Iceland and America are very different. He said Iceland’s total workforce is about 200,000 people and they’re 80% unionized. Meanwhile in the U.S., the workforce is about 157 million people and only 10% unionized.

“Our economy is certainly more expansive than Iceland, so before we start drawing the same conclusion for here in the U.S. as they did in Iceland, we have to put it into context,” Achille said.

Achille also cautioned that a four-day work week might not cut down on stress as employees might expect.

You can watch the full interview in the video above.