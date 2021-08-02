CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • Vaccine & Testing Info     • Mask On/Off?    • Travel Restrictions    • School Updates    • 12 Responds    • Vital Hotlines   
Q&A: What you need to know before federal unemployment benefits end

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The federal unemployment benefits added during the pandemic are set to expire a month from now, and Rhode Island Department of Labor and Training Director Matt Weldon says there’s “no indication the program will be renewed.”

“One of the reasons why I keep telling people they have to go get a job, they have to get back to work — it’s not punitive,” he said. “The reason is because I think people don’t realize that if they stop collecting in September, they won’t be able to collect again until they reestablish eligibility, and the only way to do that is to return to work.”

In the above video, Weldon joins 12 News at 4 to discuss that, along with what happens when someone files a claim now and a text message scam the agency is warning about.

