PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Summer is upon us and it’s typically a busy time for tourism in Rhode Island.

R.I. Commerce Secretary Stefan Pryor joined 12 News Now at 4 with a summer outlook for the state’s businesses.

Watch the full interview in the video above.

Pryor also discussed state and city leaders’ commitment of a combined $600,000 to support WaterFire Providence, and provided an update on the search for a new tenant for the landmark “Superman” building.