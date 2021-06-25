Q&A: North Kingstown town manager on filming in Wickford, Quonset developments

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ North Kingstown Town Manager Ralph Mollis joined 12 News Now at 4 to discuss the filming of “Space Oddity” in Wickford, the building developments near Quonset and more.
Watch the full interview in the video above.
by: Kim KalunianPosted: / Updated:
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ North Kingstown Town Manager Ralph Mollis joined 12 News Now at 4 to discuss the filming of “Space Oddity” in Wickford, the building developments near Quonset and more.
Watch the full interview in the video above.