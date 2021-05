PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – The shortfall in Rhode Island’s 34 independent municipal pension plans has hit $2.8 billion, up from $2.5 billion a year ago, though many are making progress in bolstering their funding, according to a newly released study.

The fourth annual report by General Treasurer Seth Magaziner’s office found over half of the plans -- 20 out of 34 -- remain in "critical status," meaning they have less than 60% of the assets needed to cover promised retirement benefits. But that is one fewer than last year.