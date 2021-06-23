Infante-Green: Providence superintendent job should be posted next week

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ The search for the new Providence superintendent is still in its early stages, according to R.I. Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green.

Infante-Green said during her bi-weekly interview on 12 News Now at 4 Wednesday that the job should be posted early next week.

“Anyone that wants to apply is welcome to apply,” she said, adding that the community will be part of the process.

Infante-Green said the community will be able to provide feedback on what they’re looking for in a superintendent, though the plans are still being finalized.

The city’s search for a new superintendent follows the termination of Harrison Peters amid an investigation into his knowledge of accusations against a former high-ranking education official prior to him being hired by the district.

Watch the full interview in the video above, in which she also discusses the upcoming pre-K lottery enrollment deadline, which has been extended until July 11, and the Bristol-Warren Regional School District’s decision to start the next academic year on a Jewish holiday.