Breaking News
DA’s office IDs women killed in Fall River crash
Live Now
Watch WPRI 12 Eyewitness News
12 RESPONDS //
What is your question? We're here for you. CLICK HERE »
Quick Links //    Vital Hotlines   • Track Cases   • Reopening Info   • Food Options   • Out of Work?   • Community Focus   • Update Shows   • 12 informa   
•  Vital Hotlines
•  Track Cases
•  Food Options
•  Out of Work?
•  Reopening Info
•  Community Focus
•  Update Shows
•  12 Informa

Fall River mayor on city’s COVID-19 response: ‘We’re actually really ahead of the curve’

Community Focus

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

Community Focus: Localized Updates

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — No new COVID-19-related deaths were reported in Fall River Wednesday, which Mayor Paul Coogan attributes to the city’s continued compliance with social distancing mandates.

“We’re actually really ahead of the curve compared to other gateway cities in Massachusetts,” Coogan said. “We’ve done really well and we’re going to keep our fingers crossed that we stay along this line.”

With no additional deaths, the city’s death toll remains at 22, and Coogan said only 10 new cases were reported Wednesday, bringing the city’s overall total to 1,052.

“I’m extremely pleased by the amount of compliance with all these regulations, the people have been great, and I do believe that’s contributing to our numbers,” Coogan said.

While Coogan said he’s pleased with the city’s response to the pandemic, he also reminds residents that now is not the time to let up. He asked everyone to continue to practice social distancing, wear face masks in public and wash their hands regularly.

On Wednesday, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 76 more COVID-19-related deaths statewide, bringing the total to 5,938, though the daily number of new positive cases has been trending downward.

Coronavirus: Latest Headlines

Stay Informed | Coronavirus Updates

Coronavirus
News & Info

App
Updates

E-News & Alerts
Updates

CDC
Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Live Streaming Today: Coronavirus Special Coverage

  • 11:30 a.m. – Coronavirus Facts Not Fear – Morning Update
  • 12 p.m. – Massachusetts Governor Baker Briefing
  • 2:30 p.m. – RI Governor Raimondo Briefing
  • 3 p.m. – Coronavirus Facts Not Fear –  Afternoon Update

*Times and events are subject to change. Check back for updates.*

Watch all daily coronavirus updates here on WPRI.com or the WPRI 12 mobile app »

Go here to watch CBS News Coverage»

12 INFORMA: INFORMACIÓN DE CORONAVIRUS EN ESPAÑOL

More 12 Informa

Rhode Show Local Community Corner

More The Rhode Show

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour
Live Cams on WPRI.com