Fall River mayor on city’s COVID-19 response: ‘We’re actually really ahead of the curve’

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — No new COVID-19-related deaths were reported in Fall River Wednesday, which Mayor Paul Coogan attributes to the city’s continued compliance with social distancing mandates.

“We’re actually really ahead of the curve compared to other gateway cities in Massachusetts,” Coogan said. “We’ve done really well and we’re going to keep our fingers crossed that we stay along this line.”

With no additional deaths, the city’s death toll remains at 22, and Coogan said only 10 new cases were reported Wednesday, bringing the city’s overall total to 1,052.

“I’m extremely pleased by the amount of compliance with all these regulations, the people have been great, and I do believe that’s contributing to our numbers,” Coogan said.

While Coogan said he’s pleased with the city’s response to the pandemic, he also reminds residents that now is not the time to let up. He asked everyone to continue to practice social distancing, wear face masks in public and wash their hands regularly.

On Wednesday, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 76 more COVID-19-related deaths statewide, bringing the total to 5,938, though the daily number of new positive cases has been trending downward.

