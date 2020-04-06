Coronavirus: Updates by city/town

With the flood of information coming out regarding the coronavirus pandemic and how the situation is being handled at the federal, state and local levels, it can be hard to keep it all straight.
Below, you’ll find the latest information from each city and town in Southern New England. Be sure to save this page and check back for updates as the crisis continues.
COVID-19: Maps, Charts and Interactive Data | Projection Models
Use Ctrl-F on your keyboard to search for your city or town.
Acushnet
- Town website |Phone: (508) 998-0200
Attleboro
- At least one member of the Attleboro Fire Department had tested positive for COVID-19 as of April 3. Several others were tested but came up negative.
- City website | Phone: (508) 223-2222
Barrington
- Town website | Phone: (401) 247-1900
Bristol
- The Bristol Fourth of July Parade Committee has decided to downsize this year’s parade rather than cancel it, and all related events will be rescheduled throughout the summer.
- RWU plans to postpone its commencement but a new date has not yet been set.
- Town website | Phone: (401) 253-7000
Burrillville
- A truck driver from Burrillville came down with COVID-19 after arriving home from two weeks on the road.
- Burrillville High School students are using a 3D printer to make protective masks for first responders.
- Town website | Phone: (401) 568-4300
Central Falls
- In lieu of the annual egg hunt, the Easter Bunny and Mayor James Diossa will be driving around the city from 1-3 p.m. Sunday and waving to families as they pass.
- The Central Falls Office on Health launched the 7 Masks Campaign — challenging residents to help make face masks to prevent the spread of the virus.
- City website | Phone: (401) 727-7400
Charlestown
- Town website | Phone: (401) 364-1200
Coventry
- BioSci Labs announced it’s transformed its facility to produce emergency hand sanitizer for local hospitals and nursing homes.
- Town website | Phone: (401) 821-6400
Cranston
- Cranston Public Library is closed until further notice but offering story time live on Facebook at 10:30 a.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays. The videos can also be found on YouTube.
- The state has agreed to pay nearly $2 million to lease the former Citizens Bank building for at least six months to set up a field hospital.
- City website | Phone: (401) 461-1000
Cumberland
- A Cumberland family has asked the community to help celebrate their daughter’s birthday.
- Town website | Phone: (401) 728-2400
Dartmouth
- Town officials reported the first two COVID-19-related deaths on April 10. They said both were considered “high-risk.”
- Town website | Phone: (508) 910-1813
Dighton
- Town website | Phone: (508) 669-6431
East Greenwich
- Town website | Phone: (401) 886-8665
East Providence
- Street Stories: East Providence patrolman has the brass to patrol with soul
- City website | Phone: (401) 435-7500
Exeter
- Town website | Phone: (401) 295-7500
Fairhaven
- Town website | Phone: (508) 979-4023
Fall River
- Healthfirst Family Care Center will receive a nearly $825,000 grant through the federal CARES Act, Congressman Bill Keating announced.
- Two Fall River firefighters tested positive for the virus and at least 10 others were in quarantine and waiting to be tested.
- City website | Phone: (508) 324-2000
Foster
- Town website | Phone: (401) 392-9200
Freetown
- Town website | Phone: (508) 644-2201
Gloster
- Town website | Phone: (401) 568-6206
Hopkinton
- Town website | Phone: (401) 377-7777
Jamestown
- Town website | Phone: (401) 423-7200
Johnston
- Town website | Phone: (401) 351-6618
Lincoln
- CVS Health opened a drive-through COVID-19 testing site outside Twin River. To get tested, you must schedule an appointment online, be over 18 and have symptoms.
- Twin River Casino itself remains closed.
- Town website | Phone: (401) 333-1100
Little Compton
- Town website | Phone: (401) 635-4400
Middletown
- The town and the MLK Center will be distributing food on Tuesday, April 14, from noon to 12:45 p.m. near the entrance of Cavalry Baptist Church on Ludlow Terrace, and again on Thursday, April 16, from 1:15 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the Oxbow Farms apartment complex.
- The school department’s meal service has been moved to Gaudet Middle School. Breakfast and lunch will be provided at no cost to anyone 18 years of age and younger on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
- The Middletown Fire Department has suspended the issuance of new burn permits until further notice.
- Town website | Phone: (401) 849-5540
Narragansett
- Town website | Phone: (401) 789-1044
New Bedford
- The city and Southcoast Health have leased two former nursing facilities for COVID-19 care and recovery.
- A New Bedford couple got married with their family and friends watching from a distance.
- Mayor Jon Mitchell tweeted on April 8 that two residents died from COVID-19.
- The New Bedford Whaling Museum is offering educational programs on its website.
- The Greater New Bedford Community Health Center will receive a more than $917,000 grant through the federal CARES Act, Congressman Bill Keating announced.
- City website | Phone: (508) 979-1400
New Shoreham
- Town website | Phone: (401) 466-3200
Newport
- The Murray Judicial Complex remains closed.
- City website | Phone: (401) 845-5300
North Attleborough
- Town website | Phone: (508) 699-0100
North Kingstown
- Town website | Phone: (401) 294-3331
North Providence
- Nearly half of the residents at Golden Crest Nursing Centre were infected with COVID-19 as of April 2.
- Town website | Phone: (401) 232-0900
North Smithfield
- Town website | Phone: (401) 767-2200
Pawtucket
- A respiratory infections triage unit has been set up at the site of the former Memorial Hospital.
- Mayor Donald Grebien and Ocean State Job Lot distributed food to hundreds of residents outside McCoy Stadium.
- A Pawtucket firefighter with COVID-19 is in critical condition. Other members of the department have tested positive and been placed in quarantine.
- City website | Phone: (401) 728-0500
Portsmouth
- Town website | Phone: (401) 683-3255
Providence
- Bishop Tobin’s Easter Sunday Mass will be broadcast live at 11 a.m. on WPRI 12 and WPRI.com.
- There will be no General Assembly sessions or hearings the week of April 13-17.
- Mayor Jorge Elorza closed all parks, golf courses, fields, courts, green spaces and trails in the city.
- Swan Point Cemetery has closed to anyone using it for recreational purposes.
- Providence College has postponed its commencement until October. However, degrees will still be distributed in a virtual ceremony on May 17.
- Johnson & Wales rescheduled its commencement for Saturday, Aug. 22. The university hopes to resume lab classes in July.
- A teacher from the Providence Career and Technical Academy is 3D-printing face shields for health care workers.
- A RIC police officer tested positive for COVID-19.
- City website | Phone: (401) 421-7740
Rehoboth
- Town website | Phone: (508) 252-6502
Richmond
- Town website | Phone: (401) 539-9000
Scituate
- Town website | Phone: (401) 647-2822
Seekonk
- Town website | Phone: (508) 336-2900
Smithfield
- Honeywell is in the process of expanding its manufacturing operation to produce N95 face masks.
- Town website | Phone: (401) 233-1000
Somerset
- Town website | Phone: (508) 646-2800
South Kingstown
- The McGrath Judicial Complex remains closed.
- Town website | Phone: (401) 789-9331
Swansea
- Town website | Phone: (508) 674-5730
Taunton
- City website | Phone: (508) 821-1000
Tiverton
- Town website | Phone: (401) 625-6700
Warren
- Town website | Phone: (401) 245-7340
Warwick
- The Noel Judicial Complex is set to reopen for essential business only on Monday, April 13.
- City website | Phone: (401) 738-2000
West Greenwich
- Town website | Phone: (401) 392-3800
West Warwick
- Town website | Phone: (401) 822-9200
Westerly
- Town website | Phone: (401) 348-2500
Westport
- Town website | Phone: (508) 636-1003
Woonsocket
- City website |Phone: (401) 762-6400
