Coronavirus: Updates by city/town

Community Focus

by: WPRI.com Staff

Posted: / Updated:

With the flood of information coming out regarding the coronavirus pandemic and how the situation is being handled at the federal, state and local levels, it can be hard to keep it all straight.

Below, you’ll find the latest information from each city and town in Southern New England. Be sure to save this page and check back for updates as the crisis continues.

COVID-19: Maps, Charts and Interactive Data | Projection Models

Use Ctrl-F on your keyboard to search for your city or town.

Acushnet

Attleboro

Barrington

Bristol

Burrillville

Central Falls

  • In lieu of the annual egg hunt, the Easter Bunny and Mayor James Diossa will be driving around the city from 1-3 p.m. Sunday and waving to families as they pass.
  • The Central Falls Office on Health launched the 7 Masks Campaign — challenging residents to help make face masks to prevent the spread of the virus.
  • City website | Phone: (401) 727-7400

Charlestown

Coventry

  • BioSci Labs announced it’s transformed its facility to produce emergency hand sanitizer for local hospitals and nursing homes.
  • Town website | Phone: (401) 821-6400

Cranston

  • Cranston Public Library is closed until further notice but offering story time live on Facebook at 10:30 a.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays. The videos can also be found on YouTube.
  • The state has agreed to pay nearly $2 million to lease the former Citizens Bank building for at least six months to set up a field hospital.
  • City website | Phone: (401) 461-1000

Cumberland

Dartmouth

  • Town officials reported the first two COVID-19-related deaths on April 10. They said both were considered “high-risk.”
  • Town website | Phone: (508) 910-1813

Dighton

East Greenwich

East Providence

Exeter

Fairhaven

Fall River

  • Healthfirst Family Care Center will receive a nearly $825,000 grant through the federal CARES Act, Congressman Bill Keating announced.
  • Two Fall River firefighters tested positive for the virus and at least 10 others were in quarantine and waiting to be tested.
  • City website | Phone: (508) 324-2000

Foster

Freetown

Gloster

Hopkinton

Jamestown

Johnston

Lincoln

Little Compton

Middletown

  • The town and the MLK Center will be distributing food on Tuesday, April 14, from noon to 12:45 p.m. near the entrance of Cavalry Baptist Church on Ludlow Terrace, and again on Thursday, April 16, from 1:15 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the Oxbow Farms apartment complex.
  • The school department’s meal service has been moved to Gaudet Middle School. Breakfast and lunch will be provided at no cost to anyone 18 years of age and younger on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
  • The Middletown Fire Department has suspended the issuance of new burn permits until further notice.
  • Town website | Phone: (401) 849-5540

Narragansett

New Bedford

  • The city and Southcoast Health have leased two former nursing facilities for COVID-19 care and recovery.
  • A New Bedford couple got married with their family and friends watching from a distance.
  • Mayor Jon Mitchell tweeted on April 8 that two residents died from COVID-19.
  • The New Bedford Whaling Museum is offering educational programs on its website.
  • The Greater New Bedford Community Health Center will receive a more than $917,000 grant through the federal CARES Act, Congressman Bill Keating announced.
  • City website | Phone: (508) 979-1400

New Shoreham

Newport

  • The Murray Judicial Complex remains closed.
  • City website | Phone: (401) 845-5300

North Attleborough

North Kingstown

North Providence

North Smithfield

Pawtucket

Portsmouth

Providence

Rehoboth

Richmond

Scituate

Seekonk

Smithfield

Somerset

South Kingstown

  • The McGrath Judicial Complex remains closed.
  • Town website | Phone: (401) 789-9331

Swansea

Taunton

Tiverton

Warren

Warwick

  • The Noel Judicial Complex is set to reopen for essential business only on Monday, April 13.
  • City website | Phone: (401) 738-2000

West Greenwich

West Warwick

Westerly

Westport

Woonsocket

Coronavirus: Coverage and Resources

Latest Headlines | COVID-19 Tracking: Maps, Charts, Interactive Data | Projection Models | Support Groups | Restaurants Offering Takeout/Delivery | Senior Shopping Hours | Photos | CDC Resources | RI Health Department | MA Health Department

RI Coronavirus Hotline: (401) 222-8022 | Work-Related Questions: (401) 462-2020 | Mental Health Assistance: (401) 414-5465

