Coronavirus: Updates by city/town

With the flood of information coming out regarding the coronavirus pandemic and how the situation is being handled at the federal, state and local levels, it can be hard to keep it all straight.

Below, you’ll find the latest information from each city and town in Southern New England. Be sure to save this page and check back for updates as the crisis continues.

Use Ctrl-F on your keyboard to search for your city or town.

Acushnet

Attleboro

At least one member of the Attleboro Fire Department had tested positive for COVID-19 as of April 3. Several others were tested but came up negative.

City website | Phone: (508) 223-2222

Barrington

Bristol

The Bristol Fourth of July Parade Committee has decided to downsize this year’s parade rather than cancel it, and all related events will be rescheduled throughout the summer.

RWU plans to postpone its commencement but a new date has not yet been set.

Town website | Phone: (401) 253-7000

Burrillville

Central Falls

In lieu of the annual egg hunt, the Easter Bunny and Mayor James Diossa will be driving around the city from 1-3 p.m. Sunday and waving to families as they pass.

The Central Falls Office on Health launched the 7 Masks Campaign — challenging residents to help make face masks to prevent the spread of the virus.

City website | Phone: (401) 727-7400

Charlestown

Coventry

BioSci Labs announced it’s transformed its facility to produce emergency hand sanitizer for local hospitals and nursing homes.

Town website | Phone: (401) 821-6400

Cranston

Cranston Public Library is closed until further notice but offering story time live on Facebook at 10:30 a.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays. The videos can also be found on YouTube.

The state has agreed to pay nearly $2 million to lease the former Citizens Bank building for at least six months to set up a field hospital.

City website | Phone: (401) 461-1000

Cumberland

A Cumberland family has asked the community to help celebrate their daughter’s birthday.

Town website | Phone: (401) 728-2400

Dartmouth

Town officials reported the first two COVID-19-related deaths on April 10. They said both were considered “high-risk.”

Town website | Phone: (508) 910-1813

Dighton

East Greenwich

East Providence

Exeter

Fairhaven

Fall River

Healthfirst Family Care Center will receive a nearly $825,000 grant through the federal CARES Act, Congressman Bill Keating announced.

Two Fall River firefighters tested positive for the virus and at least 10 others were in quarantine and waiting to be tested.

City website | Phone: (508) 324-2000

Foster

Freetown

Gloster

Hopkinton

Jamestown

Johnston

Lincoln

CVS Health opened a drive-through COVID-19 testing site outside Twin River. To get tested, you must schedule an appointment online, be over 18 and have symptoms.

Twin River Casino itself remains closed.

Town website | Phone: (401) 333-1100

Little Compton

Middletown

The town and the MLK Center will be distributing food on Tuesday, April 14, from noon to 12:45 p.m. near the entrance of Cavalry Baptist Church on Ludlow Terrace, and again on Thursday, April 16, from 1:15 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the Oxbow Farms apartment complex.

The school department’s meal service has been moved to Gaudet Middle School. Breakfast and lunch will be provided at no cost to anyone 18 years of age and younger on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

The Middletown Fire Department has suspended the issuance of new burn permits until further notice.

Town website | Phone: (401) 849-5540

Narragansett

New Bedford

The city and Southcoast Health have leased two former nursing facilities for COVID-19 care and recovery.

A New Bedford couple got married with their family and friends watching from a distance.

Mayor Jon Mitchell tweeted on April 8 that two residents died from COVID-19.

The New Bedford Whaling Museum is offering educational programs on its website.

The Greater New Bedford Community Health Center will receive a more than $917,000 grant through the federal CARES Act, Congressman Bill Keating announced.

City website | Phone: (508) 979-1400

New Shoreham

Newport

The Murray Judicial Complex remains closed.

City website | Phone: (401) 845-5300

North Attleborough

North Kingstown

North Providence

Nearly half of the residents at Golden Crest Nursing Centre were infected with COVID-19 as of April 2.

Town website | Phone: (401) 232-0900

North Smithfield

Pawtucket

Portsmouth

Providence

Rehoboth

Richmond

Scituate

Seekonk

Smithfield

Honeywell is in the process of expanding its manufacturing operation to produce N95 face masks.

Town website | Phone: (401) 233-1000

Somerset

South Kingstown

The McGrath Judicial Complex remains closed.

Town website | Phone: (401) 789-9331

Swansea

Taunton

Tiverton

Warren

Warwick

The Noel Judicial Complex is set to reopen for essential business only on Monday, April 13.

City website | Phone: (401) 738-2000

West Greenwich

West Warwick

Westerly

Westport

Woonsocket

RI Coronavirus Hotline: (401) 222-8022 | Work-Related Questions: (401) 462-2020 | Mental Health Assistance: (401) 414-5465

