PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Mayor Jorge Elorza, alongside members of the Providence City Council, participated in a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new South Water Street bike lane Thursday.

The two-way bike lane was made possible by Elorza's "Great Streets Initiative," which, in part, takes select streets and transforms them into one-lane roadways to accommodate bike lanes. (The plan also includes infrastructure improvements, the addition of streetscapes and traffic-calming measures.)