EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — For the third time in the past year, a local priest has been arrested as a result of a comprehensive review being conducted by the office of Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha.

In the above video, Neronha joins 12 News at 4 live in studio to discuss that investigation, as well as the scandal involving the longtime boys basketball coach at North Kingstown High School that was uncovered by Target 12.