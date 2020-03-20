Community Focus: South Kingstown

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — Schools across Rhode Island are transitioning to remote learning so students can continue their education during the coronavirus pandemic.

Beginning on Monday, March 23, the South Kingstown School District will hold its classes at every grade level online.

In the above video, Morey Hershgordon checks in with Curtis Corner Middle School English teacher Kristen Precious about the district’s plan.

