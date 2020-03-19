CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WPRI) — Every local community is taking steps to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.
In the above video, Morey Hershgordon checks in with Central Falls Mayor James Diossa.
Coronavirus: Coverage and Resources
Latest Headlines | Charts: RI Tests, Quarantines, Jobless Claims | Tracking: Maps & Timeline | Event Cancellations | School Closings | Colleges & Universities | Sports Impacts | CDC Resources | RI Health Department | MA Health Department
RI Coronavirus Hotline: (401) 222-8022 | Work-Related Questions: (401) 462-2020 | Mental Health Assistance: (401) 414-5465
Coronavirus: Latest Headlines
- Twin River casinos to stay closed for a second week
- Community Focus: Cranston
- Community Focus: Taunton
- Community Focus: Central Falls
- With most stores out of stock, Westerly business handing out free toilet paper