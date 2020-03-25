Coastal communities order seasonal residents, out-of-towners to self-quarantine upon arrival

MIDDLETOWN, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Rhode Island’s coastal communities are popular vacation spots for seasonal residents, but as the state works to stem the spread of the coronavirus, many out-of-towners are flocking to their summer homes to seek refuge.

The influx of visitors has those municipalities worried and, at the directive of Gov. Gina Raimondo, many are urging all out-of-state travelers to self-quarantine for 14 days upon their arrival.

Newport, Middletown, Jamestown, Westerly, South Kingstown and Narragansett have all ordered out-of-state visitors to self-quarantine, especially those traveling from New York, Connecticut, New Jersey and Massachusetts.

In South Kingstown, owners of hotels and short-term lodging have been ordered to not take any new reservations until the town deems it safe to do so.

Block Island recently issued a “shelter-in-place” ordinance to discourage visitors and part-time residents from traveling to the island since the community has limited medical supplies.

