CNA: RI nursing homes in dire need of help

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ David Gonsalves’ 76-year-old father tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday and was rushed to the hospital.

By Saturday, he was gone.

“It was always good with my dad,” Gonsalves said. “We would sit for hours and talk. My father meant everything to us. It devastated me … he was a strong man. He was my superman.”

Norman Gonsalves is one of five residents at Orchard View Manor in East Providence who have died from COVID-19.

Paul Rianna, a CNA at Orchard View, tells Eyewitness News he regularly took care of Norman and was shattered by the news.

“Norman was my favorite resident,” Rianna said. “I took very good care of Norman. I loved him with all my heart.”

He said the past few weeks have been tough because he’s been working long hours to fill in for his colleagues who have tested positive for COVID-19.

“We are doing everything we can for these residents,” Rianna added.

Orchard View spokesperson Tim Brown confirmed that several employees have contracted the virus, which created a significant staffing challenge. He said the facility is doing everything in its power to ensure the residents are cared for.

“We are doing all we can to fully staff the center, and there have been no interruptions in care at this time,” he said. “We have asked the state for staffing assistance to ensure that our patients continue to receive the care they need moving forward.”

Rianna said nursing facilities across Rhode Island are in dire need of help.

“We all got nervous, for our residents mainly, but a lot of staff members are nervous too because we weren’t ready for the pandemic,” Rianna said, adding that Orchard View is running out of personal protective equipment.

Brown said the facility is closely monitoring its equipment and has requested more from the state.

“This virus has impacted nursing homes at a disproportionately high rate,” he added. “Sadly, Orchard View has been significantly impacted. We are devastated that patients in our care have contracted this virus. We are doing all we can to treat them and our thoughts are with those patients inflicted with this virus and their loved ones.”

Orchard View is one of 12 nursing homes in Rhode Island to report COVID-19 cases and deaths.

