Cluster of positive coronavirus cases among Johnston first responders

JOHNSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — A cluster of first responders in Johnston have tested positive for the coronavirus since April.

Twenty-two out of 88 members of the city’s fire department and 11 out of 67 members of the police department have previously contracted COVID-19, according to Mayor Joseph Polisena.

Polisena assured there is “no shortage of public safety officials on duty due to callbacks and overtime.”

He also instituted an order requiring all public safety officials who share a vehicle to wear masks, which he said they typically do anyway.

