City of Providence, Firefighters Union partner together to purchase 34K N95 masks

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Mayor Jorge Elorza, Public Safety Commissioner Steven Paré and President of IAFF Local 799 Lt. Derek Silva announced Tuesday that the City and the Union collaborated to purchase 34,000 N95 masks for frontline staff in Providence.

The masks along with gloves and other personal protective equipment (PPE) will go straight to those on the front line, some of which have already arrived.

“This partnership with the city to provide personal protective equipment is another example of what labor and management can accomplish when we work together,” Silva said.

The Mayor’s office says 8,000 masks have already been passed out and the others are on the way.

Right now, the city says every firefighter wears masks and gloves when responding to calls and this order will continue to make that possible.

Elorza says the health and well-being of the people of Providence is a priority but starts with the safety of front line responders.

“We have closely been monitoring our staff needs during this time and I am glad that we are able to provide these critical employees with the tools necessary to protect themselves and others during this time,” Elorza said.

This all comes after Gov. Gina Raimondo signed an executive order where requiring all employees to wear a mask to work, with exceptions for those who cannot do their jobs with a mask on, such as call-center operators.

“Our fire and EMS staff are working hard to respond to an increase of medical calls related to COVID-19 in our city,” added Paré. “It is important that we provide them with the equipment they need, when they need it. We’re appreciative of this partnership and we are proud to have firefighters, emergency medical technicians and police officers that continue to provide critical public safety service during this worldwide pandemic.”