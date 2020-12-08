CIC Health opens first coronavirus testing site in RI

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Another coronavirus testing site opened in Rhode Island on Tuesday.

It’s CIC Health‘s first testing location in the state and fifteenth in New England, with 12 in Vermont and two in Massachusetts.

With growing concerns about Rhode Island’s hospitals becoming overwhelmed and Gov. Gina Raimondo’s plea for residents to get tested during the state’s two-week pause, CIC Health officials said they took the opportunity to bring a more efficient and convenient testing option to Providence.

“Recently we got a call from Rhode Island asking us to come and help here, beginning with building some public testing sites but also working to get more Rhode Islanders back to work,” CIC Health founder and CEO Tim Rowe said.

The new testing site will be located at 225 Dyer St. in the center of Providence’s Jewelry District. It will offer 250 appointments for PCR tests between 8 a.m. to 7:45 p.m. on weekdays, but CIC Health said the number of tests can be increased if needed.

“The ability to conveniently schedule an appointment online means that you have a designated time slot and you really don’t have to wait longer for results either,” Rebecca Webber of CIC Providence said.

The scheduling system will help prevent lines, the company noted, which have been reported at testing sites statewide.

CIC Providence is coming at a time when the state is focusing on increasing testing availability. Hoping to have a daily capacity of up to 28,000 tests by the end of the week, the state says companies like CIC are helping them reach that goal.

“We want to make testing through CIC health as widely available to people and meet them where their needs are,” Webber added.

Anyone can sign up for a test, however, they cost $80 apiece. Even though they are not free, CIC Health says they are an option to get tested quickly, with little hassle.