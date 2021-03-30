Church leaders looking forward to different Easter Sunday than last year

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Capacity restrictions at churches across Southern New England eased up just in time for the holiest week of the year for Christians.

In Rhode Island, houses of worship can welcome 75% of their congregation, and in Massachusetts, it’s capped at half.

Last year, there was no in-person Easter service and it was a quick scramble by Pastors and Priests to put together an online service. This year, it’s expected to look a lot more normal and that is what is most exciting for church leaders.

“We’ve been away from each other too long and enough I mean enough of being isolated, we need each other,” Father Chris Hickey said.

Hickey is the Pastor at St. Mary’s in Hanover, Mass. His church building that normally holds 800, will have no more than 140 for Easter Sunday and they will all be wearing masks and socially distanced.

He says if these restrictions mean they are able to celebrate Easter together and in person, it’s a small price to pay.

At the Cathedral in Providence, it’s the largest church building in the state so space isn’t an issue.

“This week is going to be a very important one as we approach Holy Thursday, Good Friday and Easter Sunday with the most joyful occasion, of course, is going to be a very different and I think a more exuberant one as opposed to last year where it was very solemn and somber,” Father Jeremy Rodrigues said.

“This year we’re going to see more Catholics, hopefully, comfortable enough to come back and share their faith anew with renewed vigor and renewed joy,” he continued.

In the meantime, a church in New Bedford is challenging the city for what it is calling “absurd capacity restrictions” that overreach Gov. Charlie Baker’s orders.

The New Life Southcoast Church meets in the old Shaws Supermarket on Cove Road and they say the city has limited its sanctuary to 90 people.

They have now asked New Bedford officials to allow them to comply with Baker’s 50% capacity regulations in time for Easter.

12 News has reached out to the city for a comment but has not yet heard back.