Child COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations on the rise in Florida

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — While children across the country are starting to look ahead at going back to school, one of the nation’s coronavirus hot spots has troubling new numbers for school-aged youth.

During an eight-day period in mid-July, data shows cases among Florida children rose 34%, while hospitalizations rose by 23%.

The state death toll among children increased by one (from four to five), when 9-year-old Kimora Lynum died last Saturday. Her parents said she had no underlying health conditions and stayed home all summer.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is still pushing for kids to go back to school in August. Some counties are on track to begin as early as August 10, while some districts have pushed back their start dates.

Though cases continue to climb, DeSantis has not mandated masks statewide.

“He and the president have failed every child and teacher and educator in Florida and put them at risk because of their reckless, reckless efforts to reopen schools,” Democratic Rep. Donna Shalala said this week.

Four months into the pandemic, President Donald Trump had his strongest push for wearing masks yet, calling them “patriotic” in a tweet last week.

In Rhode Island, data among children is a different story, in part due to factors like the state’s size and child population.

Rhode Island has also had a statewide mask mandate since April.

Data from the R.I. Department of Health (RIDOH) shows as of July 25, Rhode Island children under the age of 19 accounted for 1,530 cases since the start of the pandemic. (RIDOH’s data shows the first week of the pandemic as March 1.)

The week of July 12, RIDOH reported 69 cases among children under the age of 19. Twenty-four cases were among children ages 0-9, while 45 cases were among children ages 10-19.

The following week, RIDOH reported 92 cases among children under the age of 19. Twenty-one cases were among children ages 0-9, while 71 cases were among children ages 10-19.

Data from RIDOH also shows 43 children under the age of 19 have been hospitalized since the start of the pandemic.

There has been one pediatric death in Rhode Island, which RIDOH reported in June.

August 31 is when state leaders hope to have most all Rhode Island children back in the classroom, but a decision on the format isn’t expected until mid-August.

