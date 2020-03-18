Breaking News
Connecticut governor announces state’s 1st coronavirus death
1  of  2
Live Now
New England Nation – Tom Brady: A Look Back Watch WPRI 12 Eyewitness News
Coronavirus Concerns Complete Coverage on WPRI.com

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE // RI Hotline: (401) 222-8022 | RI Health Dept.| MA 211 | MA Health Dept. | RI Labor Dept. | Track RI Cases | CDC | Out of work? What You’re Eligible For | Grab-Go Lunch Locations | All Latest Information | WATCH DAILY / CORONAVIRUS: Facts Not Fear 11:30 AM, 3 & 9 PM on WPRI.com

Child care centers to close in Massachusetts; Baker waives waiting period for unemployment

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BOSTON (WPRI) — Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker announced Wednesday further steps being taken to prevent the spread of coronavirus and help the residents and businesses whose lives have been upended by the outbreak.

Beginning on Monday, March 23, all child care centers will be closed, according to Baker. He said emergency programs staffed by teachers and other volunteers will be set up for families of healthcare employees and other emergency personnel who are working to combat COVID-19.

Baker also said he signed emergency legislation to waive the one-week waiting period for unemployment benefits.

“This important change will ensure that we can get much-needed unemployment assistance to workers who are impacted by COVID-19,” he said.

Baker said the state’s labor department is deploying additional workers to process the “significant spike” in claims. He asked that people file those claims on the state’s website.

In addition, Baker announced that for small businesses, the sales and meals or room occupancy tax payments for March, April, and May won’t be due until June 20. Any interest or penalties that would normally apply have been waived.

As of Tuesday, Massachusetts has 218 COVID-19 cases — including five in Bristol County — and more than 2,000 residents currently in self-quarantine.

Coronavirus: Coverage and Resources

Latest Headlines | Charts: RI Tests, Quarantines, Jobless Claims | Tracking: Maps & Timeline | Event Cancellations | School Closings | Colleges & Universities | Sports Impacts | CDC Resources | RI Health Department | MA Health Department

RI Coronavirus Hotline: (401) 222-8022 | Work-Related Questions: (401) 462-2020 | Mental Health Assistance: (401) 414-5465

Coronavirus: Latest Headlines

Stay Informed | Coronavirus Updates

Coronavirus
News & Info

App
Updates

E-News & Alerts
Updates

CDC
Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour
Live Cams on WPRI.com