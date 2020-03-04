Charter schools reopen after temporary closure over coronavirus concerns

WATCH LIVE // Mass. Gov. Baker along with health, education and transportation leaders provide update on preparedness planning for coronavirus

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Two Rhode Island charter schools reopened Wednesday after undergoing “deep environmental cleaning” due to concerns over the novel coronavirus.

The Achievement First Academies in Providence and Cranston were closed on Monday and Tuesday as a staff member was being tested for the virus. Her results came back negative, health officials said Tuesday night.

The woman was a chaperone on a recent trip to Italy, where an outbreak of the coronavirus is present, and showed viral symptoms upon her return. The trip has been linked to other cases of the virus.

On Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) confirmed the positive test results of one of those patients, a man in his 40s. He is still recovering and reportedly a staff member at St. Raphael.

The state’s second presumptive positive case, a teenage girl, is recovering well, according to health officials. Her results have not yet been confirmed by the CDC.

St. Raphael’s is closed for the remainder of the week.

State health officials also said Tuesday that a presumptive positive case in Massachusetts is connected to the same trip. A woman in her 20s from Norfolk County tested positive for the virus Monday and is now recovering at home.

Parents at Achievement First Academy say they are using it as an opportunity to teach their children proper handwashing and cleanliness, and they are confident they will be safe at school.

“We’re thankful, Achievement First, they’re taking precaution,” Ceciliana Roca said. “They called us last night with updates and all that.”

“I really appreciate them so much and they did give us an update last minute last night,” Chamnann Ok added.

Meadowbrook Farms School in East Greenwich also closed Tuesday for cleaning after school officials learned the sibling of a student had developed symptoms following a trip to Italy, though the student has not experienced symptoms. The school was also set to reopen Wednesday.

Anyone who has questions regarding the virus can call the R.I. Department of Health at (401) 222-8022 or visit the department’s website.

