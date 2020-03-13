Champions League, Europa League games postponed by UEFA

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — All Champions League and Europa League games have been postponed by UEFA because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Two Champions League games had been planned for Wednesday but there are travel restrictions between Spain and Italy and Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi has tested positive for the virus.

Eight Europa League games were scheduled for next Thursday.

The quarterfinal draws in both competitions were scheduled for next Friday but they have also been postponed.

Coronavirus: Latest Headlines