Certain state parks allowed to reopen Saturday under new restrictions

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Fifteen state parks will be allowed to reopen this weekend, but not without limitations, according to the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM).

Janet Coit, director of the DEM, said the first wave of state parks will be allowed to reopen this Saturday.

The staggered reopening, she said, allows them to ensure that all the necessary steps are taken to prevent overcrowding, such as reducing the number of parking spaces and restricting hours.

She hopes the parks will all be open by the end of May.

The following state parks will be open daily beginning Saturday:

Beavertail State Park, Jamestown*

Black Regiment Monument, Portsmouth

Burlingame State Park, Charlestown*

Cocumcussoc Park, North Kingstown

Fort Adams State Park, Newport*

Fort Wetherill State Park, Jamestown*

Haines Memorial State Park, East Providence

John H. Chafee Nature Preserve, North Kingstown

J.L. Curran State Park, Cranston

Lehigh High Grove, Portsmouth

Lincoln Woods State Park, Lincoln*

Meshanticut State Park, Cranston

Pulaski State Park, Glocester*

Purgatory Chasm, Middletown

Snake Den State Park, Johnston

*Parking capacity has been reduced to limit the number of visitors at the park to limit crowding and support social distancing. Coit said visitors should not park in nondesignated areas.

The larger parks, such as Fort Adams and Lincoln Woods, will close at 6 p.m.

Coit said all visitors must abide by the state’s social distancing mandates and must have a face covering on them just in case. She also asks that visitors who arrive at a crowded park opt for another location or to return another day.

The next round of parks, Coit said, will include those with saltwater beaches.

RI Coronavirus Hotline: (401) 222-8022 | Work-Related Questions: (401) 462-2020 | Mental Health Assistance: (401) 414-5465

