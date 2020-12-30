Central Falls residents, city leaders begin to receive COVID-19 vaccine

CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WPRI) — A set of Central Falls residents are beginning to receive the COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday after the state announced communities hardest hit by the virus would be included in Phase 1 of the vaccine rollout.

Outgoing Mayor James Diossa, Mayor-Elect Maria Rivera, and Central Falls Chief Health Strategist Michael Fine all received the first dose of the Moderna vaccine.

“As mayor I feel that the moment has come where people are again restored with hope,” Diossa said.

The Mayor, and Mayor-Elect, for Central Falls receive their first vaccines.



CF is the first “hot-spot” in the state to receive community doses.



Starting with those in high risk living communities. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/jp6bKCIYws — Brandon Truitt (@BrandonTruittTV) December 30, 2020

Up to 300 doses are expected to be administered at set community locations Wednesday, according to officials.

Vaccines are being taken up to each room at the Central Falls Housing Authority to lessen the chance of large crowds. The housing authority is made up of two buildings and the people inside live closely together.

Health leaders say anyone in Central Falls is considered high risk, by definition, but the city is being strategic on who will get the vaccines first.

City leaders say they wanted to get vaccinated in front of the cameras to set an example.

“There are a lot of things being said right now about the vaccine,” Rivera said. “Hearing it from us and seeing us getting the vaccine, I am sure a lot of our residents who have questions will now think about getting vaccinates.”

The manager of City Falls Housing Authority says since people saw the mayor receive the vaccine, they’ve had even more requests from their residents.

Who will receive the vaccine next is still unclear, but officials say it depends on how much of the vaccine they are given by the state.