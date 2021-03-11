CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • Vaccine Info    • Testing Info    • Travel Restrictions    • School Updates    • 12 Responds    • Vital Hotlines   
Central Falls hosting J&J vaccine clinic Thursday

This September 2020 photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows a single-dose COVID-19 vaccine being developed by the company. (Cheryl Gerber/Courtesy of Johnson & Johnson via AP)

CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WPRI) — Adults who live and work in Central Falls can get a COVID-19 vaccine shot Thursday afternoon, along with eligible residents of Pawtucket and Providence.

The Central Falls Housing Authority (CFHA) is hosting a clinic from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Forand Manor, located at 30 Washington St.

The single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be administered at the clinic, which will be by appointment only.

The CFHA says there are more than 300 appointments available for the following people:

  • Central falls residents ages 18 and older
  • Anyone who works full-time in Central Falls
  • Pawtucket and Providence residents ages 50 and older who live in ZIP codes 02860, 02904, 02905, 02907, 02908, and 02909

Appointments can be scheduled by calling 311 or the BEAT COVID-19 hotline at (855) 843-7620.

At check-in, you must provide ID and proof of address/employment.

