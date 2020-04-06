1  of  2
Central Falls campaign encourages residents to make, wear masks

CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WPRI) — Now that Rhode Islanders are being urged to wear cloth masks while out in public, the city of Central Falls is encouraging residents to not only wear them ─ but to make them as well.

Mayor James Diossa and city health officials kicked off “The 7 Mask Challenge” campaign Monday, imploring residents to create seven cloth masks for themselves and their family.

“The goal of ‘The 7 Mask Challenge’ is to encourage Central Falls residents to participate in an activity that will help to keep themselves and their families safe,” Diossa said. “I hope that this challenge will help reduce the spread of the virus and help us get through this difficult time together.”

Dr. Michael Fine, Central Falls’ chief health strategist, came up with the challenge in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19 not only within Central Falls, but in residents’ households as well.

“It is extremely important that the residents of Central Falls understand the impact wearing a mask in the home can make,” Fine said. “Through this campaign, we hope to engage everyone in the city in a process to learn more about coronavirus and how their actions may help to slow the spread by creating and using these homemade masks.”

The campaign began on April 1 and will run through the end of Rhode Island’s state of emergency.

