CDC’s holiday guidance page taken down, updates to be released soon

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The holiday season is quickly approaching but there’s concern over how to celebrate safely as the world continues to battle the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Friday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updated its holiday guideline page, vaguely recommending virtual and outdoor gatherings, but as of Tuesday morning, that webpage no longer exists.

The CDC says there was a technical update making it look like the page was fully updated, but in reality, the guidelines are still being reviewed and will be released in the coming weeks.

Dr. Anthony Fauci added to the confusion over the weekend with comments regarding the holidays on CBS’ Face the Nation.

When asked if people can gather for Christmas Fauci said it’s too soon to tell.

In a more recent interview with CNN, Fauci said, “That was misinterpreted as my saying we can’t spend Christmas with our families, which was absolutely not the case. I will be spending Christmas with my family.”

Recommendations continue to change as health professionals find out more about the spread of the virus.

In the meantime, health officials are stressing the importance of vaccinations for ensuring a safe holiday season.