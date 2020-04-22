CDC warns there could be a second, possibly worse wave of COVID-19 in the fall

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I (WPRI) — The director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) warns that a second wave of COVID-19 will potentially be worse than the current pandemic, because it is likely to coincide with the start of flu season, according to the Washington Post.

This happening all while states are preparing to lift restrictions despite the ongoing threat, arguing people need to get back to work.

“The concern is that in the fall, both coronavirus and the flu might hit at the same time,” said Dr. Sanjay Gupta, CNN’s chief medical correspondent.

The warning comes from CDC Director Robert Redfield in an interview with the Washington Post.

“There’s a possibility that the assault of the virus on our nation next winter will actually be even more difficult than the one we just went through,” Redfield said. “And when I’ve said this to others, they kind of put their head back, they don’t understand what I mean.”

Many people are still protesting to demand their state reopen the economy.

Gov. Gina Raimondo says reopening Rhode Island will be a slow and gradual process but says businesses can expect social distancing guidelines to stay around.

“You can start to make plans in your own mind about how to reconfigure what you have, whatever you operate, in order to make it so that people have more space,” Raimondo said.

The governor encourages businesses to get their plan in place now suggesting capacity restrictions and disinfecting standards will be in place for months to come.