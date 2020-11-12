CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • School Updates    • Testing Info    • 12 Responds    • Travel Restrictions    • Vital Hotlines   
  CORONAVIRUS //
•  Track Cases
•  School Updates
•  Testing Info
•  12 Responds
•  Travel Restrictions
•  Vital Hotlines
•  Complete Coverage »

CDC updates guidance, now says masks protect both wearers and those around them

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WPRI) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has updated its guidance on face masks after more studies concluded how effective they are at protecting against the virus that causes COVID-19.

The CDC reported Tuesday wearing a mask can help protect you, and not just those around you, from coronavirus transmission.

The statement was an update to previous CDC guidance, which suggested the main benefit of wearing a mask was to help prevent infected people from spreading the virus to others.

The CDC specifically recommends “non-valved multi-layer cloth masks,” adding these can both block up to 50-70% of small respiratory droplets and particles, in addition to limiting ‘the forward spread of those that are not captured.”

Using bandanas or gaiters for protection is not recommended after a recent study found both types to be the least effective. The CDC also says not to buy N95 masks for personal use, and to instead leave those for healthcare workers and first responders.

The new guidance cites multiple studies, which showed masks reduce the risk of transmitting or Catching the virus by more than 70% in various instances.

One study showed when masks were worn by two symptomatically ill hairstylists and their clients, it prevented the workers from transmitting the virus to 67 of their clients.

Another study of an outbreak aboard the USS Theodore Roosevelt, which the CDC says is “an environment notable for congregate living quarters and close working environments,” found the use of face coverings on-board was associated with a 70% reduced risk.

Coronavirus: Latest Headlines

Coronavirus: Coverage and Resources

COVID-19 Tracking: Maps, Charts, Interactive Data | Projection Models | Find a Testing Site Near You | School Updates | Latest Headlines | En Español: 12 Informa |

RI Coronavirus Hotline: (401) 222-8022 | Work-Related Questions: (401) 462-2020 | Mental Health Assistance: (401) 414-5465

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Veteran's Voices: Honoring Those Who Serve

More Veterans Voices

Coronavirus: Complete Coverage

More Coronavirus

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 11/4/20:Joe Cammarano, Political Science Professor, Providence College

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour

CMA Awards 2020

More CMA Awards