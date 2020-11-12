CDC updates guidance, now says masks protect both wearers and those around them

(WPRI) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has updated its guidance on face masks after more studies concluded how effective they are at protecting against the virus that causes COVID-19.

The CDC reported Tuesday wearing a mask can help protect you, and not just those around you, from coronavirus transmission.

The statement was an update to previous CDC guidance, which suggested the main benefit of wearing a mask was to help prevent infected people from spreading the virus to others.

The CDC specifically recommends “non-valved multi-layer cloth masks,” adding these can both block up to 50-70% of small respiratory droplets and particles, in addition to limiting ‘the forward spread of those that are not captured.”

Using bandanas or gaiters for protection is not recommended after a recent study found both types to be the least effective. The CDC also says not to buy N95 masks for personal use, and to instead leave those for healthcare workers and first responders.

The new guidance cites multiple studies, which showed masks reduce the risk of transmitting or Catching the virus by more than 70% in various instances.

One study showed when masks were worn by two symptomatically ill hairstylists and their clients, it prevented the workers from transmitting the virus to 67 of their clients.

Another study of an outbreak aboard the USS Theodore Roosevelt, which the CDC says is “an environment notable for congregate living quarters and close working environments,” found the use of face coverings on-board was associated with a 70% reduced risk.