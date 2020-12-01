CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • Restrictions    • Testing Info    • Vaccine Updates    • School Updates    • 12 Responds    • Vital Hotlines   
  CORONAVIRUS //
•  Track Cases
•  Restrictions
•  Testing Info
•  Vaccine Updates
•  School Updates
•  12 Responds
•  Vital Hotlines
•  Complete Coverage »

CDC study suggests COVID-19 may have been in US in December 2019

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Health care providers in gowns and masks during the pandemic (Nexstar, file)

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Although the first confirmed coronavirus cases in the United States were identified in January, a new study published Monday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) found people may have first been infected in December.

The first known case of coronavirus was detected in Wuhan, China, in December 2019. But in the United States, the first infection – a man in Washington state – wasn’t reported until the following month.

The first person who tested positive for the virus in Rhode Island was a man in his mid-40s on March 1. On that same day, two more cases were found.

All three of those individuals had gone on a trip to Europe in mid-February organized by St. Raphael’s Academy, a Catholic school in Pawtucket. The trip included a stop in Italy, which was seeing a major outbreak of the virus at the time.

The CDC’s study now suggests the virus may have been here earlier than that.

To determine if COVID-19 antibodies were around before the first identified case, scientists archived samples from 7,389 blood donations collected by the American Red Cross.

The blood came from donors who lived in Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Connecticut, California, Iowa, Michigan, Oregon, Washington, and Wisconsin.

In analyzing the samples, the CDC scientists found antibodies in 39 samples from California, Oregon, and Washington state collected between Dec. 13 and Dec. 16, along with 67 samples with antibodies in Massachusetts, Michigan, Wisconsin or Iowa, and Connecticut or Rhode Island, collected between Dec. 30 and Jan. 17.

That means that COVID-19 could have actually been in Southern New England as early as the end of December 2019.

The study also found “detection of reactive antibodies” in the specimens tested, indicating that the virus may have been around in the United States even earlier.

Additional studies are needed to determine if these findings in mid-December were “true positives.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Coronavirus: Complete Coverage

More Coronavirus

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 11/4/20:Joe Cammarano, Political Science Professor, Providence College

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

Community Events & Happenings

More Community

CMA Awards 2020

More CMA Awards